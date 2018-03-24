Offense Shows Big Play Potential At Spring Football Game

San Jose, Calif.----- Despite dreary and threatening skies, the San Jose State University football team showed off its offensive fire-power potential with five pass plays of 30 or more yards during its 79-play Spring Game in CEFCU Stadium.
Junior Josh Love completed 7-of-11 passes for 148 yards. He completed passes of 32 yards to wide receiver Tre Walker, 48 to tight end Josh Oliver and 56 to slot receiver Leki Nunn. Redshirt freshman Terrell Carter connected on a 46-yard pass play to wide receiver Tre Hartley, but it was Montel Aaron, who started eight games last season, as the only Spartan signal caller to connect on a touchdown pass with his 75-yarder to wide receiver Bailey Gaither.
With fifth-year senior Michael Carrillo and redshirt freshman Ryan Johnson, the Spartans passed for 389 yards and did not have a pass intercepted.
Carter accounted for two of the three rushing touchdowns in the Spring Game on runs of 2 and 4 yards.
"It was exciting enough that half of the Fresno State football team came to watch. So we're doing something right," said San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, who added the Spartans had trouble passing the ball deep down field last year. "It was good to see to us throw the ball down field and make some plays."
"Right now, we're giving them all (the quarterbacks) equal reps, seeing them all play and compete," the Spartans coach added the competition at quarterback.
Bryce Crawford's 50-yard field goal accounted for the rest of the scoring in the Spring Game.
Linebacker Tysyn Parker, who started four games a year ago as a freshman, and sophomore defensive lineman Sinjun Astani each had a quarterback sack.
The Spartans will be back on the practice field, Tuesday, April 3, following a week off for the university's spring break.
Scoring Summary
Terrell Carter, 2 yard run (Bryce Crawford kick)
Malike Roberson, 7-yard run (Matt Mercurio kick)
Bryce Crawford, 50-yard field goal
Terrell Carter, 4-yard run (Matt Mercurio kick)
Bailey Gaither, 75-yard pass from Montel Aaron (Matt Mercurio kick)
Rushing (37 attempts, 147 yards, 3 TDs)
DeJon Packer, 11-54; Malike Roberson, 7-35, 1 TD; Terrell Carter, 6-27, 2 TDs; Bailey Gaither, 1-27; Ryan Johnson, 1-8; Tyler Nevens, 3-7; Thai Cottrell, 1-7; Josh Love, 1-5; Brendan Manigo, 1-(-2); Michael Carrillo, 3-(-3); Montel Aaron, 1-(-7); Team, 1-(11).
Passing (20-35-0-389 yards, 1 TD)
Josh Love, 7-11-0-148 yds.; Montel Aaron, 3-6-0-106 yds., 1 TD; Terrell Carter, 4-5-0-77 yds., 0 TDs; Michael Carrillo, 6-11-0-58 yds., 0 TDs; Ryan Johnson, 0-2-0-0 yds.
Receiving
Leki Nunn, 4-76; Bailey Gaither, 3-105, 1 TD; Justin Holmes, 3-27; Josh Oliver, 2-50; Tre Walker, 2-45; Thai Cottrell, 2-17; Brendan Manigo, 2-7; Tre Hartley, 1-46; Billy Humphreys, 1-12.
Punting
Bryce Crawford, 2-35.0 avg.; Brian Papazian, 2-38.0 avg.
Field goals
Bryce Crawford, 39 -- no good; 36 -- no good; 50 -- good
Quarterback sacks
Tysyn Parker, Sinjun Astani, 1, each.