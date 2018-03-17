Highlights On Both Sides Of Ball At Football Scrimmage

Quarterbacks Ryan Johnson and Josh Love scored on short runs and the defense came up with a Nehemiah Shelton interception and two Owen Roberts quarterback sacks in the second San Jose State University football scrimmage of the Spartans' spring practice session.
Johnson, a redshirt freshman, scored on a 1-yard run following a 74-yard completion to tight end Josh Oliver for the longest play of the 52-play scrimmage inside CEFCU Stadium. Love closed out the scoring with a 2-yard run.
Placekicker Bryce Crawford's 21-yard field goal was the offense's first score. Crawford also attempted a 53-yard field goal into a slight head wind and was short of the cross bar.
The defense got off to a nice start stopping the offense on 3-and-outs on the scrimmage's first three series before the offense put points on the scoreboard.
The Spartans now are halfway through spring practice. For the week ending March 24, San Jose State is practicing Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The team's annual Pro Timing Day is Friday, March 23, starting at 11:00 a.m.
|
San Jose State wraps up the week with its annual Spring Game, Saturday, March 24, beginning at 1:15 p.m. Before the Spring Game, there will be a youth football camp, sports carnival, an Easter egg hunt inside CEFCU Stadium, a Town Hall meeting at 12:00 p.m. inside the Simpkins Stadium Center, and an opportunity to buy season tickets.
San Jose State University Football Scrimmage statistics
CFECU Stadium, March 17
|Scoring Summary
|Bryce Crawford, 21-yard field goal
|Ryan Johnson, 1-yard run (Pass failed)
|Josh Love, 2-yard run (Matt Mercurio kick)
|Rushing (28 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs) - Malike Roberson, 5-42; Thai Cottrell, 1-23; Bailey Gaither, 2-19; DeJon Packer, 5-16; Tyler Nevens, 2-16; Terrell Carter, 2-15. Michael Carrillo, 2-7. JaQuan Blackwell, 1-6; Brendan Manigo, 1-1; Ryan Johnson, 1-1, 1 TD; Josh Love, 2-(-5), 1 TD; Montel Aaron, 3-(-12); Team, 1-(-19).
|Passing (14-24-1-203 yds., 0 TDs) -- Josh Love, 4-5-0-62 yds.; Montel Aaron, 4-6-0-30 yds.; Michael Carrillo, 3-7-1-32 yds.; Ryan Johnson, 3-3-0-79 yds.; Terrell Carter, 0-3-0-0 yds.
|Receiving (14 for 203 yds.) -- Justin Holmes, 3-38; Josh Oliver, 2-90; JaQuan Blackwell, 2-29; Thai Cottrell, 2-14; Tre Walker, 1-27; Tyler Nevens, 1-7; Malike Roberson, 1-3, Leki Nunn, 1-2; Bailey Gaither 1-(-3).
|Field goals -- Bryce Crawford, 21 (good), 53 (no good).
|Interceptions -- Nehemiah Shelton, 1.
|Quarterback sacks -- Owen Roberts, 2.